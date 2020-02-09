Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt Confirms Split from Husband James Cannon: 'Looking to the Future'

Joanne Froggatt and husband James Cannon have split.

In an interview with The Telegraph on Saturday, the Downton Abbey star, 39, revealed she and her husband of seven years have “been separated for a little while.”

“I’m looking to the future,” she said. “I’m just going to embrace this year and see what happens.”

Froggatt and Cannon, a former IT consultant, married in October 2012 during a small church ceremony in Oxfordshire that was attended by Froggatt’s Downton Abbey costars Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Allen Leech, according to Harpers Bazaar.

The pair subsequently went on to start a production company together, which the actress said they still plan to run despite the split. “But the company is doing really well, and we have some projects in development,” she told The Telegraph.

The breakup aside, Froggatt also expressed her excitement for the upcoming year and turning 40 in August.

“They say life begins at 40 and it’s certainly not going to be something I’m scared of,” she said. “Yes, I imagined I’d be doing this, that and the other by the time I was 40, but everyone has those thoughts.”

Froggatt added, “I thought I’d win an Oscar, be married with three kids and living in Hollywood. But those are dreams that you have when you’re a teenager. And then you go through the reality of life and nothing works out the way you expect, good or bad.”

As for becoming a mother, she said, “If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t, I hope I’ll still feel I can live a happy and fulfilled life.”

Froggatt is preparing to reprise her role as teacher Laura in the second season of ITV’s Liar.