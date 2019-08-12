Growing Pains Star Joanna Kerns Files for Divorce After Almost 25 Years of Marriage

Image zoom Amy Graves/Getty

Joanna Kerns‘ marriage is coming to an end.

The Growing Pains star, 66, has filed for divorce from her husband Marc Appleton after nearly 25 years of marriage, according to multiple reports.

She filed the divorce documents on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, TMZ reports.

Kerns and Appleton, a Los Angeles architect, wed in September 1994, according to the outlet, and do not share any children together.

The actress was previously married to Richard Kerns (1976-85), with whom she shares daughter Ashley.

Kerns starred as Maggie Malone Seaver, the wife of late actor Alan Thicke‘s character, on the sitcom from 1985-92.

“I always knew that Growing Pains was not going to go on forever,” Kerns told PEOPLE in June 2000. “I remember thinking, I’m going to enjoy every moment of this.”

Kerns clicked with her castmates, but especially with Thicke. “We never went on a date,” he told PEOPLE, “but we had chemistry, which our unrequited romance preserved for the entire show.”

Following his death in December 2016, Kerns penned a heartfelt tribute to her late TV husband and longtime friend.

“Alan was a true and loyal friend,” she wrote in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “As Maggie and Jason Seaver, we experienced more than a life-changing success together. When you pretend to love someone day after day, year after year, you see all their faults and foibles and learn to accept them as they are, separate from you, and there is a connection that happens that is hard to explain. I had that with Alan. Maybe that’s what marriage should be, the ability to love without judgement and the strength to remain separate.”