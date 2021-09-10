JoAnna Garcia Swisher Says Even She Was 'Surprised' by What Happens in Sweet Magnolias Season 2

Just like the rest of us, JoAnna Garcia Swisher is eagerly waiting for Netflix to drop the second season of Sweet Magnolias.

While promoting her Hill's Pet Nutrition partnership benefitting NBC's annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign, Garcia Swisher hinted at what's to come in the second season of the Netflix series, telling PEOPLE that new episodes will arrive "at the perfect time."

"I'm dying for fans to be able to see season 2, because it's like pedal to the metal and insanity," says Garcia Swisher, 42. "But I think it's going to happen sooner than later, we're not going to be waiting years. And I think it'll be worth the wait."

The aftermath from the show's shocking season 1 finale — which ended with a major car accident — "is one of the many highly dramatic moments of season 2," she adds.

Asked about whether there were any other surprises in store for fans next season, Garcia Swisher simply teases: "Yes."

"I mean, it surprised me," she adds.

Sweet Magnolias premiered on Netflix in May 2020. Garcia Swisher stars alongside Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen and Anneliese Judge.

The Netflix drama is based on author Sherryl Woods' book series of the same name.

"We have been given this incredible world by Sherryl to introduce us to these characters. And now we have this opportunity to really take fans on a journey," Garcia Swisher says. "And I think there will always be elements of the books that will remind people — if they're fans of the books — where we are and that we're on that same path. There have been some creative liberties that we're just going for it."

The actress adds: "We're making good TV."

Garcia Swisher, who also believes she shares "a lot in common" with her character Maddie Townsend, says she is "so proud" to be a part of the series.

"I think I love being a part of a show about women that absolutely wholeheartedly support each other," she explains. "They don't always agree, but they are each other's biggest advocate and they're never alone in life because they have each other. And that's a really beautiful testament to what friendship can be."

As Garcia Swisher and fans alike wait for Sweet Magnolias' return, she is partnering with Hill's Pet Nutrition in support of NBC's annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign. Through this month-long event, Hill's Pet Nutrition is inviting all to share a photo of their pet using the hashtag #HillsForLife, making them eligible to win a year's supply of pet food.

Hill's Pet Nutrition will additionally donate $1 for each post made to Greater Good Charities until they hit $10,000.

For the Reba alum, this initiative is all the more important to her as she and her family have welcomed many adopted pets into their home.