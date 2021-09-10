JoAnna Garcia Swisher Thinks Reba Cast Would 'Love' to Do a Revival Series: It's 'in Our Hearts'
"I think it's been more than just thought," she tells PEOPLE exclusively
Fans shouldn't rule out the possibility of a one-day seeing a Reba revival series.
JoAnna Garcia Swisher tells PEOPLE that she would be interested in reprising her role on the 2000 sitcom alongside the rest of the Reba McEntire led-cast.
"I think it's been more than just thought about and something that I think we would all really love to be a part of," she says while promoting her Hill's Pet Nutrition partnership benefitting NBC's annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign.
"It's very much in our hearts and our minds and topics of conversations," she continues. "I can assure you that if someone came to all of us and said that they wanted to do it, we're all there ready with all of the stories."
Reba ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007 on The WB (later The CW). Steve Howey, Melissa Peterman, Christopher Rich, Scarlett Pomers and Mitch Holleman also starred on the series.
On Reba, Garcia Swisher played McEntire's eldest daughter Cheyenne Montgomery (née Hart), who got pregnant during her senior year of high school and later wed her high school boyfriend Van Montgomery (Howey).
Just last year, McEntire also expressed interest in revisiting the series.
"We'd love to bring back the Reba TV show," the singer, 66, previously said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "We had a lot more topics to talk about, stories to tell."
But for now, Garcia Swisher is focusing on her partnership with Hill's Pet Nutrition in support of NBC's annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign. In September, Hill's Pet Nutrition is inviting all to post a pic of their pets using the hashtag #HillsForLife, which will enter them in a contest to win a year's supply of pet food.
For every post, Hill's Pet Nutrition will donate $1 to Greater Good Charities until they hit $10,000.
"It's really incredible to get an opportunity to align myself with a company that's heart is in such a great place," Garcia Swisher says. "They're doing so much to help animals that are in need. But the Hill's For Life campaign, it's a great opportunity to make an impact. And in partnership with Minor League Baseball, they're doing these incredible theme nights in 15 different markets."
She continues, "In all of those cities, they're going to be helping shelter pets and really getting in with the local community and saying, 'Here's your shelter and this is what they need,' and also celebrating these incredible animals that we've welcomed into our life."
