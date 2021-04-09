She's happily married to former New York Yankee Nick Swisher, but the star says if she weren’t so lucky, "I would totally have been game for it"

JoAnna Garcia Swisher Reveals Whether She Would Ever Use a Matchmaker

Joanna Garcia Swisher is dishing on whether she would have ever used a matchmaker to find a partner.

In her new movie As Luck Would Have It, airing on The Hallmark Channel Saturday, Garcia Swisher's character attends a matchmaking festival in Ireland. Of course, the actress herself hasn't needed a matchmaker since 2010, when she married former New York Yankee Nick Swisher.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I would always have been up for something like that," she tells PEOPLE. "I mean I was set up by a friend of ours to meet my husband, but I think they seem so fun. I would totally have been game for it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher Image zoom JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Nick Swisher | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

In the movie, Garcia Swisher's character is a businesswoman who travels to a small Irish town as they are holding their annual matchmaking festival. It's based on the annual singles celebration in Lisdoonvarna, Ireland, which claims to be the largest in Europe.

"The matchmaking festival is a real thing in this town in Ireland," she says.

"The man [Willie Daly] is a very well-known figure," the Reba alum, 41, continues. "It is amazing. It's such a beautiful Irish tradition. And you do these traditional sort of choreographed dances, with the energy and the comradery that feel quintessentially Irish, which makes the culture so just incredible."

As Luck Would Have It JoAnna Garcia Swisher Image zoom JoAnna Garcia Swisher in As Luck Would Have It | Credit: Steffan Hill/Crown Media

Her costar in the film is a familiar face — and an old family friend — Downton Abbey's Allen Leech.

"Allen married my best friend's little sister," says Garcia Swisher. "They're like family to me. His mom actually cooked me dinner a couple of times while I was there shooting because no restaurants were open. It was a nice comforting touch going over to be there with his family and Allen and to feel really well taken care of."

Her favorite moment came at the end of filming, when they were shooting the big celebration, called a ceilidh.

"People hadn't been to pubs and been able to share a pint and have a proper time together in a very long time," she says. "I think our last take, I think Allen said, 'Can we just listen to the music, the live music?' And so they said, 'Okay, one time for everyone.' And at the end, people were just so happy. They were like, 'It's been so long since we've had a chance to do that.'"