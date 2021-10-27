JoAnna Cameron, Former Secrets of Isis Star, Dead at 70

JoAnna Cameron, best known for her role on The Secrets of Isis, has died. She was 70.

Cameron's former costar Joanna Pang Atkins announced the news on Twitter Sunday. According to Atkins, Cameron passed on Oct. 15. Entertainment Weekly was also able to confirm the news through one of Cameron's close friends in Hawaii.

"Sad to post that JoAnna Cameron 'The Mighty Isis' has flown to heaven," Atkins tweeted.

"She suffered a stroke and passed away from complications this past Friday," she continued. "We shared the wonderful lasting experience of making 'The Secrets of Isis.' May she RIP."

Atkins' tweet included a photo from the show of herself and Cameron with their costar Brian Cutler.

Cameron played Isis/Andrea Thomas in The Secrets of Isis, which ran for two seasons from 1975 to 1976. The DC Comics series, at the time part of CBS' Saturday morning lineup, followed archeologist and science teacher Andrea Thomas as she discovers an amulet in Egypt with the ability to transform her into a superhero who fights against evil.

The role made Cameron the first woman to star in a live-action superhero series.

joanna cameron isis Credit: everett

Cameron previously said she had "a great time" working on The Secrets of Isis.

"If you have a creative bone in your body, to [do] your own TV series has got to be one of the great pleasures in the world if you love the business, and I do," she said in a 2002 interview for The Unofficial Isis Appreciation Page. "I worked in that industry since I was 19 or so. I came here to go to school and very fortunately fell into the film industry."

Cameron, whose Secrets of Isis character also appeared in Shazam!, went on to appear in The Amazing Spider-Man, Marcus Welby, M.D. and McMillan & Wife. Her last credited acting role was in the 1980 TV movie Swan Song.

Following her final on-screen appearance, Cameron took her talents behind the camera. She directed and produced a short documentary in 1982 titled Blue Angels in Razor Sharp, and was also credited as a camera assistant on the 2013 short film Stew.