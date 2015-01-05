The Trumps also hint at the "incredible" fighting that goes on between the contestants this season

While Joan Rivers may have been known for a fairly caustic wit, her upcoming appearance on the new season of Celebrity Apprentice proved to Donald Trump and the rest of the cast and crew that she wasn’t all sharp edges behind the scenes.

Rivers, who died in September at 81, filmed two episodes of season 14 of NBC’s hit show last year. In 2009, she appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice alongside her daughter Melissa, 46, and ended up taking home the title.

“It was amazing to see her interact with everyone,” Ivanka Trump, 33, tells PEOPLE from the Trump family’s palatial penthouse in New York City. “It also showed a different side of [Rivers]. She’s very warm and very maternal and very protective of all of the contestants.”

“From day one, [the crew] said that [Rivers] was actually the most professional and the lowest maintenance,” adds Donald Trump Jr., 37. “That’s not the diva that she’s known for, but she’s always so generous and so kind to the crew, the sound guy, all the way up to the production team. That always struck me.”

“She was playing tough,” Donald Jr. continues, “but had a warm side and could turn it off and be that real person.”

As for Rivers’s role this season, Donald Trump Sr., 68, tells PEOPLE that she “plays a big part in two of the episodes. She replaces Ivanka as a judge – and she was spectacular.”

Rivers’s episodes air Jan. 19 and Feb. 2, and her arc revolves around Ivanka’s new lifestyle brand dedicated to “Women Who Work.”

“We had a decision to make,” the family patriarch admits. “‘Do we leave that in the show, or do we not leave it?’ And we decided to absolutely leave it. She was so smart and so sharp and so good that she would be very happy. Looking down, she’ll be very happy.”

“We’re doing a big ‘In Memoriam’ tribute at the beginning of the show. She won five years ago – she beat young people that were strong and vibrant, but she was stronger than them,” adds Trump in admiration.

After 14 seasons, it can be difficult for a reality competition to remain relevant. However, Trump promises this year’s Celebrity Apprentice is “spectacular.”

“The level of ferocity is stronger than I’ve ever seen,” Trump says. “The level of dislike that the contestants have for each other is the strongest that I’ve seen.”

“Vivica A. Fox, who’s really a very nice woman, and Kenya Moore the fighting that goes on between those two! And then you add Brandi Glanville,” says Trump, hinting at what will surely be some legendary Housewife hair-pulling. “The fighting that goes on is incredible. Some of the scenes are going to be incredible.”

Adds Donald Jr., “It’s surprising us after all of these years,”

Celebrity Apprentice premieres on Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC, before moving into its regular time slot on Mondays at 8 p.m.

