Joan Collins Believes Her Late Sister Jackie Visits Her as a Fly 'All the Time'

It’s been over three years since Joan Collins lost her sister Jackie to a secret battle with breast cancer — but she believes the two still share a special connection.

The Hollywood icon, 85, shared her thoughts on the afterlife after a small fly interrupted her recent interview with The Guardian, revealing that she believes the insect might be connected to the late Jackie.

“Do you believe that little flies or butterflies or something can be old souls, people that you knew? I have this little fly that comes near me all the time. It’s really strange,” she said. “I think it might be my sister.”

“I know that sounds weird, and I don’t know whether I believe in the afterlife or not,” Joan continued. “My opinion is still out to lunch about that, but it is weird that wherever I go, at least two or three times a week — wherever I am, France, London, here — this little fly comes,”

“Now maybe it’s because the fruit’s rotting in the kitchen!” she added with a laugh. “I don’t know. But anyway… If it is: hello, Jack.”

Jackie, a bestselling romance novelist, died in 2015 at age 77 after quietly battling cancer for seven years. She kept her diagnosis a secret — even from her sister.

“Thank God she didn’t tell me,” Joan told The Guardian. “I mean, I wish she had. But she didn’t want pity, and that’s what happens — in this town particularly, you know, gossip.”

“You know, like sisters, we all have our problems, which the press loved to exacerbate, or exaggerate,” she added. “But I mean, she was the closest person to me for many years and with me being the older sister she kind of worshipped me in a way.”

Speaking to PEOPLE months after Jackie’s death, the Dynasty star said she and her sister were close until the very end, and were endlessly supportive of each other’s careers. When Jackie started writing stories when she was 10 years old, Joan recalled illustrating them.

“I miss her very much,” Joan said.