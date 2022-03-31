"I believe that women are equal to men in every single way. Except physical strength," Joan Collins said

Joan Collins attends the press night performance of "Cinderella" at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on August 18, 2021 in London, England.

Joan Collins is making her opinion on the #MeToo movement known.

In an interview with The New York Times, Collins weighed in on the cultural shift following the 2017 movement, which has provided people with the opportunity to speak out and condemn gender-based violence and sexual misconduct.

"Sadly, I think that now young men are suffering from being labeled toxically masculine because of this rise of anti-maleness," the Dynasty actress, 88, said.

Collins, nonetheless, sees herself as a feminist seeking gender equality. "I believe that women are equal to men in every single way. Except physical strength," she said. "People say you didn't burn your bra, you wear lipstick. So what? I'm very proud of being a woman."

Addressing the shift toward gender-neutral terms, Collins stated her preference while asking: "What's wrong with actress?"

"What's wrong with mother? What's wrong with woman? Girl?" she continued. "I don't like having that word taken away."

In 2017, the #MeToo movement was a way to expose sexual abuse and sexual harassment acts committed by powerful figures, particularly men. The social movement grew after several allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein emerged in an October 2017 New York Times report. Actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan are among Weinstein's accusers. (Weinstein, 70, is currently serving a 23-year sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County, New York.)

In the past, Collins, who has spoken about her experience with sexual assault, has shared her mixed views on the rise of #MeToo.

"It seems to me actresses who are saying, you know, 'I went up to this producer and he took his d--- out and I froze,'" she told The Observer in 2018. "I mean, I'm sorry, you don't freeze you go, 'Stop that, I'm leaving.' I just gave them a knee in the groin."

Added Collins, "It's hardly suffering. You just didn't put up with it."