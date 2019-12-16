Soap Opera Icons Unite! Joan Collins, Linda Gray and Donna Mills Party Together at Christmas Event

The actresses starred in the soap operas DynastyDallas and Knots Landing

By Helen Murphy
December 15, 2019 07:20 PM
Joan Collins/Instagram

Soap opera queens!

Three of the most famous women in soap opera history — Dame Joan CollinsDonna Mills and Linda Gray — celebrated the holidays together at a Christmas party on Saturday.

“Three actresses ready to party for our annual #christmas party,” Collins, 86, captioned an Instagram photo of the group. For the festivities, Gray wore a patterned blouse and black pants, while Collins opted for a black off-the-shoulder top and a sequined pink skirt. Mills wore a black and white ensemble.

Gray, 79, posted another photo of the three women, writing, “Lovely seeing good friends at a Christmas party last night.”

Collins, Gray and Mills, 79, all starred in soap operas during the ’80s, when the genre was in its heyday.

Collins played Alexis Carrington Colby, the vengeful and scheming ex-wife of Blake Carrington, in Dynasty for 205 episodes from 1981-89, later returning for Dynasty: The Reunion in 1991.

Meanwhile, Gray starred as Sue Ellen Ewing on Dallas from 1978-89, as well as on the recent 2012 reboot of the show, which ended in 2014. Mills played Abby Cunningham on the soap opera Knots Landing from 1980 and until 1989, returning for the finale in 1993. 

Donna Mills on Knots Landing
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
Joan Collins on Dynasty
Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images
Linda Gray on Dallas
Maureen Donaldson/Getty Images

Last month, Collins proved that she’s still a soap opera star at heart by revealing that she thinks wearing jeans is “tragic” during an interview with Vogue.

“I really hope that people will spend more money on clothes, because nobody dresses up anymore,” the actress told the magazine. “I find that very sad, because it will be the end of women buying elegant clothes in stores. Everybody’s going to end up in jeans and T-shirts, which I think is tragic.”

Collins went on to explain why she hates the evergreen closet staple. “I hate jeans. I hate them, they’re so unflattering. And I hate jeans with holes in the knees, or holes anywhere.”

T-shirts aren’t Collins’ style, either: “I’m not keen on T-shirts with logos … I like to be comfortable, but I want to be elegant, too. I don’t really fit in with the L.A. lifestyle, because everyone’s in T-shirts and jeans, and I don’t like that look.”

