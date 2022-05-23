Joan Collins' Life in Pictures

During World War II, the family lost their home in Maida Vale, London, to air raid bombs. She has recalled her experience staying in the London Underground during the bombings, as well as being evacuated with her sister to safer locations.

"My father had to stay in London because he was putting on shows to entertain people who were staying behind. But I was evacuated constantly," she has said. "My sister Jackie and I were taken by my father to a variety of places – Chichester, Bognor, Brighton and Norfolk. We were all over the place. My favourite was Ilfracombe. To get to the beach you had to go under a dark tunnel, which was very exciting for my sister and me, and then you'd get onto these beautiful golden sands and rocks."