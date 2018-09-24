Teen Mom 2's Jo Rivera and Vee Torres Get Married — and His Ex Kailyn Lowry Attends the Wedding

It was a Teen Mom 2 night to remember when MTV star Jo Rivera tied the knot with his girlfriend Vee Torres — as Rivera’s ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lowry looked on.

Rivera and Torres, who have daughter Vivi together, got hitched in Bloomfield, New Jersey, on Sunday. On guest Rebecca Hayter’s Instagram Story, the couple danced to Ed Sheeran‘s “Perfect” and swayed to Christina Perri‘s “A Thousand Years” with their kids.

In 2011, Rivera welcomed son Isaac Elliot with Lowry, who is also mom to 4-year-old son Lincoln Marshall with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and 13-month-old son Lux Russell with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Torres wore a formfitting white gown for her big day, while Lowry opted for a black jumpsuit with her blonde tresses down.

Isaac looked dashing in a suit like his father’s. Lowry wrote of his look, “Cannot believe how grown my baby is.”

Lowry, 26, had no hard feelings as she celebrated her ex’s marriage — even posing for happy photos with Torres and writing, “What a great wedding” alongside a group picture on Instagram.

Lowry tweeted on Monday, “Y’all really want me to still be bitter about Jo & Vee. We’ve come a long way since we were 18. I couldn’t ask for a better stepmom for isaac. Literally cried tears of happiness for them last night.”

With a heart, she added, “that’s fam.”

Lowry attended the wedding with Hayter, whom she dubbed her “wedding date” on Instagram. She wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for being my BFF & date to this wedding. And wiping my tears as I bawled.”

Though Lowry said in June that she was more interested in dating women after calling it quits with Lopez, Hayter told PEOPLE in December that she and Lowry are only friends — “against popular opinion.”

On Lowry’s Instagram Story from the wedding ceremony, Hayter made Lowry laugh by joking, “Your life is a disaster. I don’t even know why I’m friends with you, honestly.”

Rivera and Lowry have come a long way. In an episode of Teen Mom 2 that aired in September, Lowry was angry when Rivera asked for 50/50 custody of Isaac. She said, “I lost it. Like, I shouldn’t have lost my temper, but I was so furious.”

“When Jo told me that he was filing for 50/50 [custody], he brought up, like, a mock-up paper,” she added. “This came out of nowhere. I thought we’ve been fine, that’s what I thought.”