Jo Koy Shares Video of Himself and Chelsea Handler Talking About Being Single Before They 'Got Together'

Comedian Jo Koy is looking back on his relationship with Chelsea Handler before it turned romantic.

Koy, 50, shared a video on Instagram Monday of the comedians talking about being single that was taken before they "got together." The video was part of Koy's promotion of his memoir Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo.

"This was before Chelsea and I got together. You tell me: Who's got the crush?" Koy captioned the post.

After going back-and-forth a bit about not having a significant other, Handler, 46, asked Koy in the video, "Don't you want a girlfriend? Don't you want something like that in your life?"

"Do you want a boyfriend, Chelsea? Do you want one?" Koy replied, going on to tease, "You want to hold on to one for more than seven months?"

"I respect that you don't have a girlfriend, I'm just curious and I think people are probably curious, too," Handler said.

Finally answering, Koy said that he did want to find that special someone.

"I do. I wanna find the right person. I got a kid. I've got this career I've worked so hard for and I wanna really focus on this. I'm in a point where I have a lot of things on my plate," he said.

Last month, Handler shared the story behind her relationship with Koy on her Dear Chelsea podcast, admitting that "in retrospect," she could recognize that she had had a crush on her friend for some time.

In a Sunday Instagram post, Handler raved that Koy had "renewed" her faith in men.

"Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence? Someone who loves the fact that I'm not going to take anyone's s--- and isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness?" she wrote alongside several photos of the couple. "Jo has renewed my faith in men."

"For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them. Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes—they've been standing in front of you the whole time," Handler added.