Jo Koy Teases Girlfriend Chelsea Handler During Hawaiian Getaway: 'Woman of My Dreams'

Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler have been documenting their tropical getaway on Instagram

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are keeping the laughs coming as they soak up the sun in Hawaii

The couple have been documenting their tropical getaway on their respective Instagram accounts, as they visit the Aloha State ahead of Koy's three comedy shows at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu this weekend.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24 — which also happens to be Jo Koy Day in the state of Hawaii — the pair got some well-needed R&R beachside.

But they cracked some jokes at the same time, Koy, 50 sharing a video posting fun at Handler, 46.

"Honey, honey – guess what?" he said in the clip as he ran up to a bikini-clad Hander. "They built a monument here in Hawaii dedicated to your boobs!"

Handler let out a laugh as the camera panned toward the ocean and zoomed into the Mokolua Islands — two small islands off the coast of Oahu — before coming back to her.

Although the Comin' In Hot star teased Handler in the hilarious video, he lovingly captioned the post: "It's Jo Koy Day in Hawaii and I'm celebrating with the woman of my dreams."

The comedic duo first sparked dating rumors in August and went Instagram official in September after being spotted getting cozy at a Dodgers game.

Earlier this month, the Chelsea Lately host raved that Koy "has renewed my faith in men."

"Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence? Someone who loves the fact that I'm not going to take anyone's s--- and isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness?" she wrote. "Jo has renewed my faith in men."

The Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea author was friends with Koy for almost 20 years before becoming romatically involved, and he was a frequent panelist on her late night talk show Chelsea Lately, which ran on E! from 2007 to 2014.