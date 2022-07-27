Chelsea Handler announced her breakup with Jo Koy via Instagram on July 18

Jo Koy Surprises Crowd with 'I'll Make Love to You' Duet After Breakup from Chelsea Handler

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: 2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Jo Koy is adding impromptu singer to his list of talents.

During his "Rise for Comedy" event at Rideback Ranch in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the 51-year-old comic shared his favorite memories from the '90s R&B era, singing lyrics to various songs such as Brian McKnight's "Back at One."

The Easter Sunday star confessed, "I don't know the words, I don't how to sing, but one of my favorite songs was by Boyz II Men — do you have any Boyz II Men?" he asked the DJ, who instantly played the Grammy-winning group's hit single "On Bended Knee."

The comedian then surprised the crowd with a pitch-perfect guest, saying, "Let me get one of my best friends up here, Wanya Morris."

Morris, 48, took a mic and finished "On Bended Knee" before belting out the band's 1994 hit "I'll Make Love to You" a cappella, prompting a standing ovation from the audience, which included Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Awkwafina and Simu Liu.

Afteward, Koy said with a grin: "That was really cool. That was amazing."

The unexpected duet comes a little more than a week after Koy and fellow comedian Chelsea Handler called it quits after nearly a year together.

The Chelsea host, 47, shared an Instagram video on July 18 that the now-exes had planned to post on their one-year anniversary.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," Handler captioned the Instagram video.

"Their friends are hoping they can still work it out," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. "But if anything, it's clear their relationship has changed them both for the better."

In her post, Handler saluted Koy, saying he "blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever."

She added, "To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I've never been more optimistic for the future."

A few days later, Koy said he and Handler have continued to be on good terms.

"Everything's good. We're taking a break," he told TMZ. "We're great friends, we've always been great friends. The love is still there."