Thanks a Million: 10 Celebs Give Back in Heartwarming Trailer for Jennifer Lopez's Quibi Show

Jennifer Lopez‘s new show will highlight how acts of kindness can connect us in surprising ways.

Thanks a Million, which premieres next month on Quibi, follows 10 public figures as they kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must pay it forward. The catch? That person has to give away half of that money to someone else.

In the trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, executive producer Lopez explains that each celebrity has selected “a person who has made a profound impact on their life.”

Across 10 episodes, $1,000,000 will be put in the hands of everyday people.

Lopez, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss will each lead individual episodes.

Quibi is short for “quick bites” and is focused on quality content for millennials, telling stories in chapters of 10 minutes or less.

Thanks a Million debuts April 6 with the launch of Quibi.