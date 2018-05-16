Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are soaking up their quality time together as they prepare to welcome their baby girl this summer.

The Counting On couple recently went on a mini vacation, just a few months before they become a family of three in July.

“Thanks to the generosity of dear friends, [pregnant Jinger] and I enjoyed some time away to relax before our little girl arrives!” Jeremy, 30, captioned an Instagram photo on May 11 of himself and Jinger, 24, and included an emoji of a pregnant woman.

In the photo, the smiling couple embraced each other as they stood on a grand staircase and Jinger cradled her baby bump. The mama-to-be donned a cute sleeveless, pink top, jeans and brown booties, while Jeremy wore a blue button-down shirt, tan pants and brown shoes.

The pair, who resides in Laredo, Texas, announced on their website in early January that they are expecting their first child. In April, after months of mounting anticipation, they learned the sex of their baby — a girl — through a relay race completed by friends and family.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” they told PEOPLE. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

As the duo readies to enter parenthood, Jeremy, who works in ministry, is also preparing to enter a new season of life: seminary.

The father-to-be announced Monday that he will soon begin theological and pastoral studies at Master’s Seminary.

“I am so grateful to the Lord, as well as to Pastor John MacArthur and @revaustintduncan, for giving me the incredible opportunity to begin theological and pastoral studies at @mastersseminary,” he wrote.