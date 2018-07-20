The Duggar family has another member to count!

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, PEOPLE confirms.

Jinger, 24, gave birth to daughter Felicity Nicole Vuolo at 4:37 a.m. on Thursday, July 19. She weighed 8 lbs. and 3 oz. and is 19.5 inches long.

“God is so kind,” Jeremy said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo with baby Felicity Nicole TLC/jingerandjeremy.com

The couple tied the knot in November 2016. They announced in January of this year that they were expecting.

“The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple wrote on their website at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child. We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

In April, the soon-to-be parents learned that they were expecting a daughter through a relay race completed by friends and family in Laredo, Texas. The couple set up an obstacle course and split their family into a pink team and a blue team. One by one, a member of each team had to eat a single-serving container of ice cream before running an obstacle course. The captain of the first team to finish the race had the honor of flipping the switch on a “baby” neon light, revealing the sex, and Jinger and Jeremy capped off the fun by spraying everyone with pink silly string.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” they told PEOPLE at the time. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo courtesy TLC

The pair had previously admitted in a TLC video that they had an inkling it’d be a boy. Still, they would be “happy either way,” according to Jinger — and Jeremy was simply hopeful that their baby would take after Mom.

“I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well,” said Jeremy, 30. “I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”

“I hope that the baby will be like Jeremy,” Jinger added. “He’s just very kind and gracious.”

Counting On returns July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.