Jinger Duggar Vuolo Opens Up About Her Emotional Miscarriage: ‘They Couldn’t Find a Heartbeat’

Jinger Duggar Vuolo revealed that she and husband Jeremy suffered a devastating miscarriage last fall. Now, the Counting On star is opening up about her emotional experience.

In a clip for tonight’s episode of the TLC series, the couple — who are parents to daughter Felicity, 2, — share details of their tragic loss.

“Recently we had announced to my family the news that we were expecting,” says Jinger, 26, in the clip. “That night, I started having some concerning signs. During the middle of the night I started waking up and having more and more spotting and it was not normal.”

Jinger continues: “We went in and they tried to check for a heartbeat, but they couldn’t find one. They did an ultrasound and said that we had lost the baby.”

Adds Jeremy: “It was very difficult for us, the timing. It was sudden, and we had just announced to our family and it hit us hard.”

Image zoom Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo with daughter Felicity Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

The couple announced in May that they are expecting a baby girl.

“We are so excited,” Jinger told PEOPLE exclusively. “Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”