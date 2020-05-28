Jinger Duggar Vuolo Is Expecting a Baby Girl After Suffering Miscarriage: 'We're So Thankful'

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is pregnant!

The Counting On star, 26, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are expecting their second child, a baby girl. (Their first child, Felicity, is almost 2.)

“We are so excited,” Jinger tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

The pair, who married in November 2016, welcomed Felicity on July 19, 2018. And the toddler is starting to get excited about her sibling on the way.

“We told her, but she doesn't quite understand everything yet,” Jinger says. “Not being 2 yet, but she, she comes up to my belly and says, ‘Baby. Baby.’”

Now 15 weeks along, Jinger and Jeremy also reveal that they suffered devastating miscarriage last fall.

"The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” Jeremy recalls. “We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

Adds Jinger: “In those times when your faith is tried, you just run to God all the more. We were just praying together talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us. It was such a hard time, but Jer just really supported me, and it was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty.”

After finding out they were expecting again, the couple was overjoyed.

“Having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong, is so exciting,” Jeremy says. The couple’s emotional ups and downs will be a part of the new season of Counting On, which premieres next month and documents their new life in Los Angeles.

“Jinger and I both love more of the hustle and bustle,” Jeremy says. "Moving from a small town in Texas has actually been something we both really took to and enjoyed, and felt right at home pretty quickly.”