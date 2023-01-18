Jinger Duggar Vuolo Remains Supportive of Josh Duggar's Wife Anna and Their Kids: 'I'm Always Here'

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is showing her support for her older brother Josh Duggar's wife Anna.

The former TLC reality star, 29, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, "I am always here for Anna and the kids at any point that they would want to talk, or in any way I could help and love on them."

"I know that they've just been through so much and so I just always am here for them whenever they need help," she adds.

In May, Josh — who shares seven children with Anna — was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison and ordered to pay fines and special assessments of $50,100 for a child pornography conviction.

The December 2021 verdict came two years after Homeland Security agents first searched Josh's Wholesale Motorcars in 2019, seizing two personal devices and a work desktop that became key to the case.

Years before his conviction in May 2015, a 2006 police report revealed that Josh had fondled the breasts and genitalia of five underage girls (including at least two of his sisters) in 2002, when he was 14.

"It's so heartbreaking to see the decisions my brother Josh has made, and my heart breaks for the victims and their families and all that they've been through," says Jinger. "I pray that Josh will genuinely change one day and come to know Christ for who he is and repent."

"I don't have any desire to talk to him," adds Jinger, who hasn't spoken to her brother in two years.

Jinger, who grew up starring on TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On, is opening up about the "harmful" Christian teachings she was raised to strictly abide by in her new book Becoming Free Indeed.

In the memoir, she details her years following disgraced minister Bill Gothard and his Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) ministry. The IBLP movement teaches that women should be subservient to their husbands and that followers should shun dancing, dating and much of modern popular culture.

Gothard, 88, led the church until 2014, when he resigned amid more than 30 women accusing him of harassment and molestation.

"[Gothard's] teachings in a nutshell are based on fear and superstition and leave you in a place where you feel like, 'I don't know what God expects of me,' " she says. "The fear kept me crippled with anxiety. I was terrified of the outside world."

After leaving the IBLP behind in 2017, Jinger — who is still a strong Christian — says she's found a new life.

"Every day I'm grateful not to be bogged down by fear," she says. "It was a huge decision for me to open up about this. I want to show people that they can move forward."