As Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo prepared to welcome her baby girl, the Counting On star received some valuable advice from the women in her life that shaped her motherhood journey.

On Thursday, Jinger, 24, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo became first-time parents to their daughter Felicity Nicole Vuolo, who weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz. and is 19.5 inches long. In a TLC video filmed in the last trimester of her pregnancy, Jinger and Jeremy shared their excitement about becoming parents and opened up about how they prepared to become a family of three.

TLC/jingerandjeremy.com

“We’re super excited we’re going to be meeting our little baby soon!” Jinger said in the video. “The last trimester has been quite nice. I feel a little big, so I’m uncomfortable a few days here and there, but for the most part, health-wise everything’s going good and we’re very grateful for that.”

To help prepare for Felicity’s arrival, Jeremy, 30, shared that they were “getting the house ready and making sure we have all the necessary accessories we’ll need, like diapers and clothes, so just the final touches.”

Although Jinger no longer lives close to the Duggar family in her home state of Arkansas — the couple resides in Laredo, Texas — her mother and sisters shared some pregnancy advice from afar.

“I’ve gotten a lot of good advice from my mom and sisters. A lot is just don’t stress because as I think about it, the closer it gets, it’s easy to become anxious,” Jinger explained. “And so I think just looking forward to meeting this little girl and trying not to think about it too much.”

Jeremy added, “The advice I’ve gotten for helping Jinger during the labor process is just to be available and there to support her with whatever she needs.”

The couple tied the knot in November 2016 and announced in January of this year that they were expecting.

In April, the soon-to-be parents learned that they were expecting a daughter through a relay race completed by friends and family in Laredo.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” they told PEOPLE at the time. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

In a statement to PEOPLE following his daughter’s birth, Jeremy said, “God is so kind. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

Counting On returns July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.