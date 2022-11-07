Jinger Duggar Vuolo Promises New Book Will Tell 'Stories That Nobody Saw While the TV Cameras Were Rolling'

Jinger Duggar is releasing her first solo book.

The Counting On alum, 28, announced in a YouTube video uploaded Monday that she'll be releasing a memoir Becoming Free Indeed about her spiritual journey.

"This has been the hardest thing I've ever done. But I think it's the most important," she captioned the video. "This is a book about me and my spiritual journey, a journey of disentangling truth from lies. In it, I share stories from my life — stories that nobody saw while the TV cameras were rolling: stories of fear and uncertainty but also of discovery and hope."

Jinger & Jeremy Vuolo

In the video, Jinger explains why this book is important to her and recounts losing friends in the church as their lives took them away from religion. "While that's not my story — I'm a Christian who loves Jesus and wants to follow him — I have, like those friends, rejected much of the teaching I heard for many years. My faith is still intact, but it has changed. Instead of leaving the faith entirely, I've been disentangling it."

She added, "I shared these stories because I want to be an encouragement to any of you who may be struggling to work through what you were taught while also loving Jesus. Really, I wrote this book for any of you who are wanting to honestly examine your beliefs without abandoning God."

Thomas Nelson

While this is Jinger's first solo project, it's not her first time releasing a book — she joined Jana Duggar, Jill Duggar Dillard and Jessa Duggar Seewald as a co-author for 2015's Growing Up Duggar: It's All About Relationships.

Jinger also co-wrote The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God alongside husband Jeremy Vuolo, and the pair released the children's book You Can Shine So Bright! in 2022.

Since writing the first book, Jinger (and many of her siblings) have begun to distance themselves from their ultra-conservative upbringing. In 2021, Jinger began wearing pants for the first time in her life, noting the choice came from a personal realization of what "biblical modesty" actually meant.

"My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, 'A woman shall not wear a man's garment,' (ESV) and I never really questioned it," Jinger wrote in The Hope We Hold.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Becoming Free Indeed is scheduled to hit bookshelves on Jan. 31, 2023.