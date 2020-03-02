Duggar Ladies Enjoy 'Sister Time' in Arkansas as Jinger Flies in to Visit Jill, Jessa and More

Getting the Duggar sisters together is no small feat.

Over the weekend, the Counting On stars reunited for some quality “sister time” in their home state of Arkansas, with Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, 26, flying in for a visit from California with her baby girl Felicity, 1½.

“Loved getting to have some sister time this weekend with @jingervuolo and felicity visiting from #cali,” Jill (Duggar) Dillard captioned a group photo on Instagram with Jinger, Anna Duggar, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald (with baby Ivy Jane), Jana Duggar and Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth.

Jill, 28, also posted photos from their outing on her Instagram Story, including a group shot at Target.

“Shopping with the #sisters,” she captioned another photo of the ladies heading into Dillard’s with their kids.

In a third photo, Jill nuzzled brother Josiah Duggar‘s infant daughter Bella with wife Lauren, writing, “Got little Bella to sleep.”

Jessa, 27, and Jana, 30, also documented the reunion on Instagram.

“Sister time,” Jessa captioned another group shot.

“Shop till you drop,” she added alongside a second post with photos from their shopping excursions. “Love you, ladies!”

Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 32, have been living in Southern California since last year after relocating from Laredo, Texas, where they lived after getting married.

The couple explained their decision in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE at the time, saying, “In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo. Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary.”

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family,” they continued. “Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”