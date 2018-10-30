Mommy's Mini-Me! Jinger Duggar Adorably Twins with 3-Month-Old Daughter Felicity

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo has a mini-me on her hands!

The Counting On star, who welcomed baby girl Felicity with husband Jeremy Vuolo in July, shared a sweet new mother-daughter photo to Instagram this week.

In the adorable snap, Jinger, 24, twins with her 3-month-old daughter, who wears a baby-size version of the same floral headband as her.

“Like mother, like daughter,” Jinger captioned the photo of herself holding little Felicity in her arms.

Ahead of Felicity’s arrival, Jinger and Jeremy assessed all of her childbirth options.

Although Jinger’s mother and some of her sisters had home births — “My mom and sisters have had long labors,” she said — she admitted on Counting On that she didn’t “feel comfortable” with going that route for her daughter’s delivery.

“My mom and quite a few of my sisters have done home births and for me, I don’t feel comfortable with it. I think I feel safer being in a birth center where they have a lot more things that you would need for care and also being closer to a really good hospital,” Jinger explained.

Instead, the couple chose a birthing center, which initially meant that Jinger would not be administered any medications during the labor.

“I’m good with natural childbirth. I mean, at this point I will say that,” she said. “I mean, it’s a good thing to hold me to it because there’s no option of it.”

In July, Counting On viewers watched as the couple entered parenthood; the delivery episode aired nearly a month after she gave birth.

A day after Jinger was admitted into the hospital on July 17, she started Pitocin, which is a drug that induces labor by causing or strengthening contractions. Over the next few hours, Jinger’s contractions strengthened, but she did not fully dilate. Finally, after 18 hours in labor, Jinger was fully dilated and started pushing.

At 4:37 a.m. on July 19, Jinger and Jeremy welcomed baby Felicity. She weighed 8 lbs. and 3 oz. and was 19.5 inches long.

And since her delivery, Jinger and Jeremy haven’t stopped gushing about their newest addition. “We are so in love with this little doll! 🎀 #felicitynicolevuolo,” Jinger wrote in August.