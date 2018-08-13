Jinger Duggar Surprises Her Family with Her Pregnancy Announcement — See the Sweet Moment

Jinger Duggar came up with the sweetest way to break the news to her family that she and her husband Jeremy Vuolo were expecting their first child.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at Monday’s episode of Counting On, Jinger, 24, explained how she’s going to surprise her family with the happy announcement.

“Jeremy and I got a little sign that says ‘we’re expecting’ and my dad, as he always does, he’s always taking pictures,” she said, adding that they planned to make the big reveal by asking him to take a photo of them together — and then pulling out the sign.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

RELATED: Jinger Duggar Shares Adorable New Baby Photo of Her ‘Little Doll’ Felicity Nicole

After taking some photos with all of her sisters, Jinger asked her father if he could take a shot of just her and her husband.

But once she examined the images, she told him that she really thought he should take “one more” picture of them — and on her way back, she pulled the sign out of a bag, keeping it close to her body.

“What?!” one of her sisters could be heard exclaiming as she turned around to hold up the sign.

RELATED VIDEO: Jinger Duggar Welcomes First Child, a Baby Girl, with Husband Jeremy Vuolo: ‘God Is So Kind’

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2016, welcomed their daughter Felicty Nicole Vuolo on July 19.

“God is so kind,” Jeremy said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo with their daughter Felicity Inti St Clair/TLC/jingerandjeremy.com

RELATED ARTICLE: Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Introduce Their Adorable Daughter Felicity in New Video

Two weeks after Felicity’s arrival, Jinger and Jeremy shared a heartwarming family photo to their website, showing the new parents cradling Felicity, who was fast asleep. Most recently, the TLC star shared a photograph of her little girl smiling while stretching out her tiny arms in a pink dress.

“We are so in love with this little doll!” Jinger wrote alongside the adorable image, adding a pink bow emoji and the hashtag “felicitynicolevuolo.’

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.