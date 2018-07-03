Jinger Duggar Says Brother John David's Smile Is 'Brighter' Now That He's Courting Abbie Burnett

Double date!

On Monday, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo shared a photo of her and her husband Jeremy spending time with John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett, whom he recently began courting.

“His smile is a bit brighter these days,” Jinger, 24, captioned the photo, adding a winking emoji.

The Duggar family announced the news that John David, 28, is courting Burnett, 26, on their website last week.

“We are so excited to announce the courtship of John David and Abbie!” they wrote. “John David brings our hearts so much joy and we’ve watched him faithfully pray, wait, and trust God for the right girl to come along! Now, a beautiful relationship has blossomed between the two of them. We can’t wait to see what the Lord will do in the future.”

In a TLC video, John David introduced his girlfriend of a couple of months, who works as a nurse, to Counting On fans.

“Abbie and I are just so excited. We’ve known of each other for several years, but we didn’t meet ’til …” said John David as Burnett chimed in, “John flew in for a church event here in Oklahoma where I’m from. We really got connected then.”

“We fell in love very quickly,” he added. “And it’s been a wonderful journey thus far and taking the next step to move onto a courtship.”

The courtship comes at an exciting time for the Duggar family: Jinger is due to welcome her first child, a baby girl, with Vuolo this month.

Counting On returns July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.