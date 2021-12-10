Josh Duggar's family is continuing to react to the news that he was convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

On Friday, Josh's younger sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo released a lengthy statement, in which she condemned her brother's behavior and called his crimes a "horrific evil."

"We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh's family, his wife and precious children," she wrote. "We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ's name. Josh claims to be a Christian."

After urging her followers to have compassion for the victims and not to blame the Christain faith for Josh's actions, Jinger praised the jury for their decision to convict her brother.

"Yet, amidst our sadness, there is gratitude. We are grateful that God is a God of justice who cares for the innocent and the helpless. And, of all the people in this world, he especially loves children, who are among the most vulnerable," she continued. "This reality makes the existence of sex trafficking and child abuse one of the most horrific evils imaginable. It is an evil God hates."

"We are thankful to God for exposing Josh's actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case. We are grateful for justice. We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged," she concluded.

Josh, 33, was arrested in April and pleaded not guilty to the charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. After an eight-day trial, the jury found him guilty on both counts.

The former reality star, who previously faced child molestation allegations related to his conduct as a teenager, could get up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines. His sentencing is expected in four months, but a date has not been scheduled, pending a pre-sentence investigation.

While Jinger did not attend court during Josh's seven-day trial, several other family members appeared at various points, including his wife Anna and siblings Jill, Justin, Jessa and Joy-Anna. Joy-Anna's husband, Austin Forsyth, and Jill's husband, Derick Dillard, also attended.

After the verdict was announced, both Jill and Jessa spoke out in support of the conviction in their own respective statements.

Jim Bob, 56, and his wife Michelle also broke their silence after their son Josh's verdict on Thursday.

"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support," they wrote in part. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.