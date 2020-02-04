Jinger Duggar Shows Off 'New Hairdo' in Time for Valentine's Day — See How Much She Cut!

Like her sisters, Jinger Duggar was known for her long locks

By Jodi Guglielmi
February 04, 2020 01:25 PM

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo has a new look!

Jinger showed off a fresh haircut on Instagram on Sunday, switching things up from her signature long locks with a shoulder-length cut. The Counting On star said the upcoming romantic holiday inspired the dramatic chop.

“As Valentine’s Day slowly approaches, I thought it would be nice to go for a new hairdo!” she captioned the post.

In the photo, Jinger’s blonde hair is styled in loose curls swept back behind her shoulders.

Jinger, who shares 1-year-old baby girl Felicity with husband Jeremy Vuolo, has been showing off her style as of late. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of herself in a trendy orange jacket paired with a wide-brim hat for an afternoon stroll with her daughter.

In July, Jinger rocked a pair of pink heels during a date night with Jeremy.

And Jinger isn’t the only Duggar sister to make a hair change. In December, Jill (Duggar) Dillard revealed that she chopped off nearly 14 inches of hair.

“I usually get my hair trimmed twice a year and it was getting to be that time of year,” Jill said. “I wanted to get a little more cut off than I did last time and wanted to get it done soon because it was getting to be hard to manage, the boys were getting tangled in it, I was sitting on it and the weight was contributing to headaches!”
“I love it and it felt so much lighter right away!” she said. “It had gotten so hard to manage that I was wearing it up most of the time, so I’m looking forward to being able to wear it down more now!”

Meanwhile, Jinger and Jill’s sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is still rocking the long hair and recently posted a video tutorial demonstrating how she styles her signature curls.
