Jinger Duggar Shows Off 'New Hairdo' in Time for Valentine's Day — See How Much She Cut!

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo has a new look!

Jinger showed off a fresh haircut on Instagram on Sunday, switching things up from her signature long locks with a shoulder-length cut. The Counting On star said the upcoming romantic holiday inspired the dramatic chop.

“As Valentine’s Day slowly approaches, I thought it would be nice to go for a new hairdo!” she captioned the post.

In the photo, Jinger’s blonde hair is styled in loose curls swept back behind her shoulders.

Jinger, who shares 1-year-old baby girl Felicity with husband Jeremy Vuolo, has been showing off her style as of late. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of herself in a trendy orange jacket paired with a wide-brim hat for an afternoon stroll with her daughter.

In July, Jinger rocked a pair of pink heels during a date night with Jeremy.

And Jinger isn’t the only Duggar sister to make a hair change. In December, Jill (Duggar) Dillard revealed that she chopped off nearly 14 inches of hair.

“I usually get my hair trimmed twice a year and it was getting to be that time of year,” Jill said. “I wanted to get a little more cut off than I did last time and wanted to get it done soon because it was getting to be hard to manage, the boys were getting tangled in it, I was sitting on it and the weight was contributing to headaches!”

https://www.instagram.com/jillmdillard/?utm_source=ig_embed

“I love it and it felt so much lighter right away!” she said. “It had gotten so hard to manage that I was wearing it up most of the time, so I’m looking forward to being able to wear it down more now!”