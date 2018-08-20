Pretty in Pink! Jinger Duggar Shares New Photo of Daughter Felicity as She Turns 1 Month Old

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo has a 1-month-old on her hands!

The Counting On star, who became a first-time mom last month, shared a new photo of her sweet little girl, Felicity Nicole Vuolo, to Instagram on Sunday.

“Felicity is one month old today!” she captioned the snap of her 1-month-old daughter.

In the adorable picture, little Felicity wore a pink-and-white striped dress, hand mittens, and a cream-colored headband as she lay on a grey-and-white striped blanket.

Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their daughter into the world on July 19. She weighed 8 lbs. and 3 oz. and was 19.5 inches long.

Since then, Jinger has been getting in a lot of “snuggle time” with the little one.

On a recent episode of Counting On, Jinger opened up about her 18-hour labor, during which she received an epidural.

“So I got an epidural and I was sleeping quite well. I had some pressure and cramps and stuff, and so I wasn’t sure what was going on, but I felt pretty good considering the 12 hours of labor without that. And by the time I woke up, my nurse came in and she checked me and she’s like, ‘Wow, you’re dilated to 10!’ And I was shocked because I was like, ‘How did this happen? How did this happen? I was just sleeping!’ They had me rotating every 30 minutes and I think all those things really helped.”

Inti St Clair/TLC/jingerandjeremy.com

“When it was time to push, it seemed like everything just went so fast,” she said. “It was really, really good. It wasn’t what I expected it to be, of course because I had an epidural. I was expecting a lot more difficulty with that, but I was grateful, everything went really quick.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.