'Time Flies': Jinger Duggar Shares Adorable New Photo of 2-Month-Old Felicity

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s baby girl is getting big!

On Friday, the 24-year-old TLC star shared a sweet photo of her daughter, Felicity Nicole Vuolo, who recently turned 2 months. “She’s 2 months already?! #timeflies,” the new mom captioned the image.

In the Instagram, little Felicity can be seen lying on a blanket dressed in a floral onesie paired with a baby turban.

The adorable shot comes just days after Jinger’s husband Jeremy Vuolo shared his own sweet photo of their daughter on Instagram.

“Mondays…” Jeremy, 31, captioned the snap, which shows Felicity staring directly into the camera wearing a pink headband with a flower on top.

The couple welcomed Felicity, their first child, on July 19. She weighed 8 lbs. and 3 oz.

In a recent Counting On episode, Jinger and Jeremy opened up about why they decided to go with a birthing center rather than a home delivery after visiting a birthing center in San Antonio, where they met with their midwife, Alisa.

“A birth center is, we like to say, the step down between hospital and home. What we provide here at the birth center is a home-like setting, but the really nice thing is the proximity to the hospital,” Alisa explained to the couple.

Despite the fact that her mother and some of her sisters had home births, Jinger admitted she didn’t “feel comfortable” with it for herself.

RELATED: Jinger Duggar Says Kids ‘Love’ Husband Jeremy Vuolo as They Babysit for Friends

“My mom and quite a few of my sisters have done home births and for me, I don’t feel comfortable with it. I think I feel safer being in a birth center where they have a lot more things that you would need for care and also being closer to a really good hospital,” Jinger explained.

Jeremy also chimed in, saying, “One of the factors for why we chose a birthing center— and specifically the one we chose— is because it is literally a minute away from multiple hospitals: a children’s hospital and two others. And so if there’s any complications whatsoever, we’ve pretty much got immediate care.”

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo TLC/jingerandjeremy.com

Following Felicity’s birth, Jeremy told PEOPLE, “God is so kind. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.