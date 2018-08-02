Baby Felicity Nicole Vuolo may have just found a new nickname: sleeping beauty!

Two weeks following the birth of their daughter, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo shared a new family photo to their website featuring the newborn sound asleep in her daddy’s arms.

In the Christmas card-worthy image, the new mom and dad are all smiles as they pose for the camera with their little one, who is wrapped in a swaddle and whose sleeping face sweetly peeks out.

“We are so thankful to have our sweet girl home with us! She is the biggest blessing and we are elated to be her parents!” they wrote in a blog post.

Inti St Clair/TLC/jingerandjeremy.com

Felicity was born at 4:37 a.m. on Thursday, July 19, at 8 lbs. and 3 oz. and 19.5 inches long.

More than a week after becoming first-time parents to their baby girl, the couple introduced their daughter to audiences through a sweet family video.

“We are so happy and pleased to announce the birth of our little girl,” Jeremy, 30, said in a TLC video shared on their family website that features himself and Jinger holding Felicity.

As to how the couple came to decide on the name, Jeremy explained they “went with Nicole because that’s Jinger’s middle name and a way to honor her and Felicity really describes supreme joy and the joy that we have in this little one and the joy that we pray she would have throughout life.”

Of entering motherhood, Jinger, 24, gushed, “It’s incredible being first-time parents. It’s something that you think about and dream about, but when it’s actually here, I think the reality hits you and it’s just the sweetest thing in the whole world.”

“I think the most exciting thing about having a little girl is seeing this little piece of Jinger and me together,” said Jeremy.

For more photos and to watch Jinger and Jeremy introduce their daughter for the very first time, go to TLCme.com and jingerandjeremy.com.

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.