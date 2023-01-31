Jinger Duggar Says She Hasn't Seen 'True Change' in Brother Josh Duggar: 'I Just Pray for the Victims'

In a new interview, Jinger Duggar said it's been "years" since she has spoken to her older brother Josh, who was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for child pornography charges in May

By
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 01:36 PM
Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Josh Duggar
Photo: Jinger Vuolo/Instagram; Washington County Detention Center/AP/Shutterstock

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has yet to see a change in her brother, Josh Duggar.

The 29-year-old reality star revealed where she stands with her imprisoned sibling on Tuesday's episode of Tamron Hall, the same day her new book, Becoming Free Indeed, hits shelves.

"I haven't spoken to him in years," Jinger said of Josh, 34 — who is currently serving more than 12 years in jail for possession of child pornography. "I just would pray that he would be truly broken over what he has done. So I just pray for the victims and their families."

Jinger spoke on the idea of change — and how it could serve as redemption in a case like Josh's.

"I think that part of this story that I'm telling is you can't put up all of these outward standards and rules and say that's going to do anything. It's not," she said. "Your heart has to be changed from the inside out and only Jesus can truly change that."

For Josh, the change has yet to come, according to Jinger. "That's not something I saw in my brother," she said. "He's not truly changed. So until God does that, it's only what God can do."

josh duggar
Josh Duggar. Danny Johnston/AP/Shutterstock

Josh was found guilty of two charges of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography in Dec. 2021. One count was later dropped. In May 2022, he was sentenced to 151 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will require the supervision of a parole office for 20 years and is prohibited from any unsupervised contact with minors, including his own six children — who he fathered with wife Anna Duggar.

When asked if Jinger still views Josh as her brother, she added that it's "really tough."

"I think that walking through such difficulties time and time again, I think for me, whenever I walked through that, it's something I would look at and say — first off, my heart just breaks for the victims and their families. And that's who I pray for first," she said.

Jinger's latest book speaks of her adult relationship with religion, and some of the life adjustments she's made since growing away from the strict rules of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, an organization established by disgraced minister Bill Gothard in 1961.

Gothard, 88, led the church until 2014, when more than 30 women accused him of harassment and molestation. The 2016 sexual abuse lawsuit against Gothard was eventually dismissed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Jinger's journey in growing away from the controversial organization has led her closer to her faith — one she now practices on her own terms.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Becoming Free Indeed hits bookshelves Tuesday.

Related Articles
90 Day: Loren's Parents Say She 'Needs a Dose of Reality' as They Ice Out Her — and Their Grandson
'90 Day' : Loren's Parents Say She 'Needs a Taste of Reality' as They Ice Her Out — and Their Grandson
CATHERINE HAENA KIM, MILO VENTIMIGLIA, The Company You Keep
Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man Who Unexpectedly Finds Love with a CIA Agent in New Series 'The Company You Keep'
Kerry Washington attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kerry Washington Is Set to Release New Memoir: 'I Hope Readers Will Receive It with Open Hearts'
FRASIER -- Season 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, David Hyde Pierce as Dr. Niles Crane, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Moose as Eddie, Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, Dan Butler as Bob 'Bulldog' Briscoe
'Frasier' Staffer Reveals Script from Revival Show Pilot: 'And So It Begins. Again.'
Mariel Molino, Amy Acker
Mariel Molino Gushes Over Her 'Genuine' 'Watchful Eye' Costar Amy Acker: 'She's Become Like a Mother'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoDR_WspCsw/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/amyrachelleking/3027379771310129847/ — Amy Duggar King Says She's 'Not Going to Be Afraid' to Speak Up Against 'Damaging Cult' IBLP
Amy Duggar King Says 'Veggie Tale' s Were Banned at Cousin's Home in Fear of 'Kids Thinking Vegetables Talk'
bachelor zach and TAHZJUAN HAWKINS
'Bachelor' Alum Tahzjuan Hawkins Tells Zach Shallcross She 'Would Love to Add Myself' to His Season
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "Auditions 5" Episode 105 -- Pictured: Archie Williams -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
'AGT: All-Stars' : A Stand-Out Singer Earns the Group Golden Buzzer and a Beloved Vocalist Returns
Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Worries She Will 'Die Alone' and Decides to Use a Matchmaker
Darcey Silva Fears She'll 'Die Alone' After Ending Ho-Hum Relationship Over 'Weird' Sexting
Matt Lauer
Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas Are 'Serious About Each Other' as Couple Steps Out for Rare Date Night: Source
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Claims TLC Wanted to 'Exploit' Her Sexuality amid Her Parents' Divorce
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Claims TLC Wanted to 'Exploit' Her Sexuality amid Her Parents' Divorce
Jane Lynch Officiated Her Niece's Wedding
Jane Lynch Officiated Her Niece's 'Father of the Bride' -Inspired Wedding: 'It Meant the World'
Harry Shum Jr. on the red carpet for "Broadcast Signal Intrusion" during the 57th Chicago International Film Festival at the AMC River East Theater on October 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images); Ellen Pompeo attends the "Grey's Anatomy" Wrap Celebration at Dream Hollywood on May 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Harry Shum Jr. Says Seeing Ellen Pompeo Leave 'Grey's Anatomy' Was 'Like Watching History Being Made'
Anna Faris
Anna Faris Says Taking Time Away from Acting Wasn't a 'Conscious' Decision — but 'It Felt Great'
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth. credit line – Elizabeth Messina
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth on Their '90210' -Inspired Home Decor Line — and Lifelong Bond: 'We're Sisters'
Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Is 'Dating Again' After Split from Ex Kody But It's 'Awkward'