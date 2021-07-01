Jinger Duggar opens up about growing up in the spotlight during an interview on the podcast Dinner Party with Jeremy Fall

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is opening up about some of the stranger parts of her reality TV fame.

Jinger, 27, and her family were the focus of the popular TLC series 19 Kids and Counting from 2008 through 2015. Later, she and several of her sisters starred on Counting On, which was canceled earlier this week amid the child pornography charges facing her older brother Josh Duggar. (He has pleaded not guilty and awaits a November trial.)

In her Thursday interview on the podcast Dinner Party with Jeremy Fall, produced by host Jeremy Fall's JFALL, Jinger revealed that she and her sisters would sometimes receive love letters from men in prison.

"Guys would write from prison for my sisters," she said. "It was crazy. We constantly had letters coming in the mail and it was like, 'Oh, who is it for this time? Oh it's for Jana, oh it's for Jessa' … it was mind blowing just to think that somebody thought they would walk right into your life and marry you, like, they were already basically proposing in their letters."

"And they thought it was legit but looking at it, you know, I can understand how somebody would think, 'Oh, I know you so well because I watched you from a child grow up,' so they think that there's a relationship there when there's not," she continued. "It's like, a one-sided thing."

In addition to the letters, Jinger said "fanboys" would come around their church and home looking to court her and her sisters.

"There were a lot of guys who came around, sometimes they would come visit the family or visit our church — that was a good in for some guys. They thought, 'Oh, if I come to your church, that's my in,'" she said.

"It just felt so bizarre because it's like, 'Who are you? I don't know you,'" she added. "The relationship side of things wasn't even there, it wasn't like, 'Oh look, I've been hanging out for a while and get to know your family and then we'll see if anything happens' ... they would say to my family, my parents or something, 'Oh yeah I'm so interested in your daughter.'"

Jinger noted that she was uninterested in the boys who came around.

"I remember that being something that, as a young person, that's just like, 'nope, nope, nope, that's not gonna work for me,'" she said. "And I think going back to that whole trust thing, it's something that you want to make sure that this person has good intentions, it's not just like, 'Oh this guy wants to be on TV and here's his big break, I'm gonna go marry one of the Duggar daughters and that's my in.' That's the last thing you wanted."

Jinger is now more than four years into her marriage with husband Jeremy Vuolo, with whom she shares daughters Evangeline Jo, 7 months, and Felicity, turning 3 later this month. She met Jeremy, 33, through brother-in-law Ben Seewald, who is married to sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald.

"When he started coming around, it wasn't because he was interested in me right off, he just had a relationship with Ben, my brother-in-law," she said. "I heard so many awesome things about Jeremy, and it was from my sister and brother-in-law, and so, it was a perfect, perfect scenario."