'The Size of a Cantaloupe': Pregnant Jinger Duggar Shares Photo of Her 34-Week Baby Bump

Six weeks and counting!

In honor of reaching her 34-week pregnancy mark, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo shared another Instagram photo of her baby bump with fans on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Counting On star, who is expecting her first child — a baby girl — with husband Jeremy Vuolo, showed off her growing belly while wearing a black, fitted T-shirt.

“👶🏼 Vuolo 💕 #34weeks,” Jinger, who has posted weekly photos documenting her bump, captioned the image.

In the snap, the mama-to-be stood beside her black chalkboard, which reads, “34 weeks Baby is the size of a cantaloupe.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In April, Jinger and Jeremy learned the sex of their baby through a relay race completed by friends and family.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” they told PEOPLE at the time.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Vuolo courtesy TLC

“We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer,” they added. “We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

Recently, the reality star and her husband, who reside in Laredo, Texas, enjoyed some quality time away as they prepare to welcome their daughter.