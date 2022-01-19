“I will forever be grateful to God for the priceless gift of her friendship,” Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday

Jinger Duggar Pens Emotional Tribute to 'Adopted Nana' After Her Death: 'She Will Be Greatly Missed'

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is mourning the loss of her "adopted Nana."

The reality star, 28, penned a touching tribute on Instagram on Tuesday, honoring one of the "most selfless" women she's known.

"Our dear adopted Nana went home to be with the Lord. She was the most selfless woman and gracious woman," the Counting On alum started the caption.

"Nana taught me so many things—15 years of piano lessons, that Long John Silver's is actually good, doing laundry can be fun, to be joyful in all circumstances, and that it's better to serve than to be served," she continued.

Concluded Vuolo: "The past 5 years we exchanged letters monthly. She will be greatly missed. 💔 I will forever be grateful to God for the priceless gift of her friendship."

Some of the pictures posted along with Vuolo's dedication to her longtime friend included a heartwarming snap of the pair embracing one another and smiling, a couple selfies, a pile of letters they exchanged over the years, and a beautiful picture of her Nana posing by pink flowers.

In November 2016, sister Jessa posted about making Christmas cards for their Nana on Instagram while Jinger was on her honeymoon with husband Jeremy.

"Making handmade Christmas cards for our adopted Nana to send out to her family and friends!" she wrote in part, adding, "Jinger used to do this for her every year, but since she's on her honeymoon, we're taking over."

