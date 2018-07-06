38 Weeks! Pregnant Jinger Duggar Stuns in New Maternity Photo as She Cradles Her Baby Bump

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is just weeks away from welcoming her baby girl!

The Counting On star, who is expecting her first child — a daughter — this month, stunned in a new maternity photo shared by her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, on Thursday.

In the gorgeous photo, Jinger, 24, wears a fitted, dark-colored shirt, which hugs her 38-week baby bump, and stands in front a window as she peers down and cradles her belly.

Jeremy, 30, captioned the photo, “Blessed.”

The parents-to-be announced in January that they were expecting and revealed in April that they will be having a little girl, who is due later this month.

To capture the final stages of her first pregnancy, Jinger and Jeremy took maternity photos during a recent trip to Los Angeles.

The TLC stars posted multiple snapshots to their website at the end of June from the photo session, which documented her adorable 34-week baby bump.

“We’re so excited to have pictures back from our maternity photo shoot,” Jinger wrote on Instagram.

“A couple of weeks ago, Jeremy and I traveled to Los Angeles for meetings at The Master’s Seminary. While there we had the privilege of spending time with our dear friend Madisen Mahoney,” she wrote on their website.

“Since I was in my 34th week of pregnancy and Madisen is a wonderfully skilled photographer, we thought it made sense to head to downtown LA and take a few pictures!” she continued.

Counting On returns Monday, July 30, at 9 p.m. on TLC.