Jinger Duggar's Husband Jeremy Vuolo Shares Adorable New Photo of Baby Felicity: 'Supreme Joy'!

New dad Jeremy Vuolo is loving being a first-time father.

The Counting On star and his wife, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, became parents last month when they welcomed their first child, daughter Felicity Nicole.

Days after little Felicity turned 1 month old, Jeremy shared a new photo Wednesday of himself holding his little princess.

In the sweet snap, Jeremy gives a wide and open smile as he lovingly looks down at Felicity, who stares up at her daddy while being held in his arms.

“Supreme Joy,” Jeremy captioned the aww-worthy photo.

According to Merriam-Webster, the word felicity means, “the quality or state of being happy.”

Since Jinger, 24, and Jeremy, 30, welcomed their little one into the world, they’ve been posting images of her to social media.

“We are so in love with this little doll! 🎀 #felicitynicolevuolo” Jinger captioned a photo of a smiling Felicity earlier this month.

The new mama has also been getting in lots of “snuggle time” with her little girl, as documented in a photo posted last week.

Following an 18-hour labor, during which she received an epidural, Jinger gave birth to Felicity on July 19. She weighed 8 lbs. and 3 oz. and was 19.5 inches long.

“God is so kind,” Jeremy said in a statement to PEOPLE after Felicity’s arrival. “Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.