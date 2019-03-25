Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Husband Jeremy Are Moving to Los Angeles

“In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo," they told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement

placeholder
By
Emily Strohm
March 25, 2019 01:00 PM

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy are headed for the West Coast!

The Counting On star and Vuolo, a former pro soccer player turned minister, are relocating from Laredo, Texas to Los Angeles.

“In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo. Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” they told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

Jeremy Vuolo, baby Felicity and Jinger Duggar
Courtesy TLC

After their wedding in November 2016, Jinger left her family home in Arkansas and relocated to Laredo, Texas, with Jeremy to help him with his ministry work. After settling into life in the Lone Star State, the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Felicity Nicole, on July 19, 2018.

Credit: Photography by Britton/TLC. Courtesy of JingerandJeremy.com

“God is so kind,” Jeremy said in a statement at the time. “Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

As they prepare for the big move, the pair has already found a few places they love in their new neighborhood. During a recent trip to California, they spent time at art museums, the Huntington Library Botanical Gardens and Steeple House coffee shop.

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

