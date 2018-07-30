Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Introduce Their Adorable Daughter Felicity in New Video

Counting On fans, meet Felicity Nicole Vuolo!

More than a week after becoming first-time parents to their baby girl, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy introduced their daughter to audiences through a sweet family video.

“We are so happy and pleased to announce the birth of our little girl,” Jeremy said in a TLC video shared Monday on their family website that features himself and Jinger holding Felicity.

Little Felicity was born at 4:37 a.m. on Thursday, July 19, at 8 lbs. and 3 oz. and 19.5 inches long.

As to how the couple came to decide on the name, Jeremy explained they “went with Nicole because that’s Jinger’s middle name and a way to honor her and Felicity really describes supreme joy and the joy that we have in this little one and the joy that we pray she would have throughout life.”

Of entering motherhood, Jinger gushed, “It’s incredible being first-time parents. It’s something that you think about and dream about, but when it’s actually here, I think the reality hits you and it’s just the sweetest thing in the whole world.”

“I think the most exciting thing about having a little girl is seeing this little piece of Jinger and me together,” said new dad Jeremy, who admitted in January that he “would love to have a little princess.”

“It’s just absolutely amazing,” said Jinger. “There are no words to describe how it feels to hold your little one.”

The couple tied the knot in November 2016 and announced in January of this year that they were expecting. In April, the soon-to-be parents learned that they were expecting a daughter through a relay race completed by friends and family in Laredo, Texas.

In a statement to PEOPLE following Felicity’s birth, Jeremy said, “God is so kind. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

Counting On premieres Monday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.