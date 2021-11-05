Jinger Duggar Celebrates Fifth Wedding Anniversary with Jeremy Vuolo: 'Married My Best Friend'

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo has been married for five years!

The 27-year-old Counting On alum shared an anniversary tribute to her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 34, on Instagram Friday.

"11.05.16 I married my best friend, @jeremy_vuolo. 🤍 Happy 5 years, baby!" she wrote along with a slideshow of portraits from their wedding day.

Duggar married Vuolo in 2016 at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Shortly after the wedding, they shared the happy news on their website.

"YES! We are married! We are so thankful to God, our parents and our wonderful families and friends for celebrating this day with us and for helping us arrive at this moment in time. We love that we now are beginning our lives together as one, before God," the couple wrote at the time.

jinger duggar Credit: Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Vuolo was first introduced to Duggar by one of her sisters, Jessa Duggar (Seewald), who also celebrated an anniversary this week. Jessa's husband, Ben Seewald, was friends with Vuolo. In 2015, after a mission trip together, Duggar and Vuolo began courting.

They were engaged a month later.

Following their wedding, the Vuolos welcomed two daughters, Evangeline, who turns 1 on Nov. 22, and Felicity, now 3.

In addition to their anniversary, the couple has more to celebrate.

On Tuesday, they announced a new children's book called You Can Shine So Bright! that will be released next year. "Every night as we put our girls to bed, we open a book and read a story — it's become one of our favorite moments of the day!" Duggar wrote on Instagram. "Felicity loves hearing about all the different characters and Evy Jo loves the pictures. Having the opportunity to write this book for our girls, and for children all over the world, has been so fun and a dream come true 🤗."