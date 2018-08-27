Jinger Duggar Says Kids 'Love' Husband Jeremy Vuolo as They Babysit for Friends

Before they welcomed their own child into the world, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy practiced their parenting skills on family friends.

On Monday’s episode of Counting On, Jinger and Jeremy’s good friends, Luis and Cara, come to Laredo, Texas, for a visit. Ever the gracious hosts, Jinger and Jeremy offer to babysit their three kids — all under the age of 5! — while the couple goes out to dinner.

“You guys think I could eat this in one bite?” says Jeremy in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek before shoving an entire slice of pizza into his mouth, much to the kids’ amusement.

“Probably a bad example to set, isn’t it?” he adds. “Don’t try this at home!”

And while Jeremy jokes that Jinger is actually “babysitting four kids,” she reassures the cameras that his dad skills are top notch.

“He has so much fun with the kids, they all love him,” she says. “It makes it easy when he’s here, it really does.”

“This is going to be us before long, isn’t it babe?” he says, turning to her. “Can you imagine all day, every day? And at the end of the day your head just hits the pillow. How did your mom [Michelle Duggar] do it with 19 kids?”

“She’s amazing,” says Jinger. “It definitely does make you appreciate your parents all the more after babysitting three little kids that are really close together in age.”

Jinger, 24, and Jeremy, 30, welcomed their first child, daughter Felicity Nicole, at 4:37 a.m. on July 19 after an 18-hour labor.

“God is so kind,” Jeremy said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

Since then, the proud parents have been sharing plenty of photos of their little girl on social media.

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.