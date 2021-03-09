Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Say They're 'Adjusting Well' 3 Months After Welcoming Daughter

"Evie Jo is doing great with her sleeping and eating," Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo says in a new update

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo are giving fans an update on their family since the arrival of their youngest daughter, Evangeline Jo.

In a new video released by TLCme, the Counting On stars reveal that it's been "an adjustment" since welcoming the 3-month-old, but both parents and big sister Felicity Nicole, 2, have been doing well.

"It's been just over two months since we welcomed Evie Jo to the family," Jeremy, 33, begins. "Having a newborn in the house has been an adjustment, but I think we're adjusting well. We all love her."

According to Jinger, 27, her baby girl — affectionately nicknamed Evie Jo — "is doing great with her sleeping and eating."

"I think we're looking forward to just settling down and getting to know this little beautiful angel," Jeremy says.

As for Felicity, who Jinger and Jeremy welcomed in July 2018, the toddler loves being an older sibling.

"I think the most exciting thing about this chapter of our lives has been seeing how Felicity has graduated to big sister," Jinger explains. "It's been really sweet to see her interact with baby Jo."

"She loves baby Jo," Jeremy says. "She's a great big sister."

The father of two adds that this special moment for their family will definitely be "a time of life where we'll look back on as the good old days."

"We just want to take it in and enjoy family time," Jeremy says.

Jinger gave birth to Evie Jo on Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:26 p.m. The baby was born weighing 7 lbs. and measured 20 inches.

At the time, Jinger shared the meaning of the infant's name, telling TLCme that "Evangeline means 'good news' and Jo is after Jeremy's middle name, Joseph."

Evie Jo's arrival came a year after Jinger and Jeremy suffered a devastating miscarriage in fall 2019.

"The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby," Jeremy recalled to PEOPLE in May. "We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us."