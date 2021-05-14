A source previously told PEOPLE that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar are "horrified and disgusted by the situation"

Jinger Duggar's Husband Jeremy Vuolo Says He Wants 'Justice Carried Out' in Josh Duggar's Child Porn Case

Jeremy Vuolo is speaking out over the child pornography charges brought against his brother-in-law, Josh Duggar.

The 33-year-old Counting On star, who is married to Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, addressed the serious accusations against Josh in an interview with TODAY published on Wednesday, saying, "Nothing can prepare someone to receive news like that."

"Like everyone else, we are absolutely horrified, and want to see justice carried out," he said. "And we just want to say that we are grateful for the authorities who work tirelessly to end child abuse here and around the world."

Jeremy added, "We're praying for all of the victims in this situation — really, we're praying for everyone who is involved."

Josh was arrested on April 29 and has pleaded not guilty to two charges: one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

A source previously told PEOPLE that that Jeremy and Jinger, 27, are "horrified and disgusted by the situation."

"Being a family themselves, the idea of these kinds of charges against Josh are a horrific thing. Jinger is having a hard time coping with it," the source said.

In a prior joint statement released on their respective Instagram pages, the couple — who are parents to daughters Felicity, 2, and 5-month-old Evangeline Jo — said they were "disturbed" after the charges were brought against Josh.

"We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice," the TLC stars' posts read.

Last week, Josh was released from jail in Arkansas after a judge ruled that he must remain with third party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber, when out of custody and be confined to their home with GPS tracking.

Josh faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each of the two counts if he is convicted, making his total possible sentence 40 years, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas.

His pretrial hearing is set for July 1, while the trial is scheduled to begin on July 6.

Josh, the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 kids, has faced various legal battles and controversies over the years.

In May 2015, Josh apologized for his "wrongdoing" following the release of a 2006 police report that revealed he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls. His sisters Jill, 29, and Jessa, 28, subsequently stepped forward as two of the victims.

