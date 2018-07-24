Jinger Duggar's Husband Jeremy Vuolo Posts Hilarious Parenthood Truths After Baby Girl's Birth

Jeremy Vuolo is quickly adjusting to the realities of parenthood.

Less than a week ago, Jeremy and his wife Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo welcomed their first child, daughter Felicity Nicole Vuolo, at 4:37 a.m. on Thursday, July 19. And in the days since the couple brought home their baby girl, Jeremy learned just what caring for a newborn entails.

In two Instagram posts on Monday, the new dad hilariously opened up about his new relationship with sleep and coffee.

“To sleep, my dear friend and faithful companion, so long. It was a good run. Fondly, Jeremy,” he wrote in overlaying text on a photo of an unmade bed. He captioned the image, “Goodbye, dear friend… #parenthood.”

In the second post, Jeremy, 30, shared a photo of a coffee cup and wrote, “To coffee, it’s just you and me now. Don’t let me down. Gratefully, Jeremy.” He captioned the image, “You’ve never tasted so good. #parenthood.”

The couple tied the knot in November 2016. They announced in January of this year that they were expecting. In April, the soon-to-be parents learned that they were expecting a daughter through a relay race completed by friends and family in Laredo, Texas.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” the Counting On stars told PEOPLE at the time. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

TLC/jingerandjeremy.com

Following the birth of his daughter, Jeremy said in a statement to PEOPLE, “God is so kind.”

“Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well,” he continued. “We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”