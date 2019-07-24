Date Night! Jinger Duggar Rocks Pink Heels at L.A. Red Carpet Premiere with Husband Jeremy Vuolo

Parents night out!

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo enjoyed a date night on Tuesday evening, attending a red carpet premiere in their new home of Los Angeles. The couple stepped out for the premiere of Discovery’s Serengeti, which was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

“We had a great time at @discovery’s premiere of #Serengeti last night!” Jinger, 25, captioned a photo of herself and Jeremy, 31, standing in front of the event’s step and repeat.



“@Discovery #Serengeti was so masterfully created!” she added on her Instagram Story, posting a selfie of the couple holding stuffed lions while sitting inside the theater. “So enjoyed it!”

For their night out on the town, Jinger wore white skinny jeans, a white blouse, a navy blazer and pink heels, while Jeremy color-coordinated in a navy suit, white dress shirt and dark loafers.

The Counting On stars recently relocated to Southern California from Laredo, Texas, where they lived after getting married and also welcomed their baby girl Felicity, who turned 1 last week.

In March, the couple explained their decision to say goodbye to Texas in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo,” they said. “Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary.”

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family,” they continued. “Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

Since the move, the couple has been exploring different parts of the city, including Long Beach, where they celebrated Felicity’s first birthday.

For the milestone celebration, Jinger and Jeremy took their daughter to the Aquarium of the Pacific.

“Felicity LOVES animals. So, we took her to @aquariumpacific to celebrate her first birthday yesterday!” Jinger captioned a sweet photo of Jeremy holding their baby girl as a seal swam by.