Pregnant Jinger Duggar Says Her Baby Girl Will Arrive 'Any Day Now'

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is counting down the days until she can hold her baby girl in her arms!

The pregnant Counting On star, who is due this month, shared a sweet new baby bump photo to Instagram on Monday.

“Any day now we will be holding our little girl in our arms! 💕” she captioned a smiling shot of herself and husband Jeremy Vuolo embracing while standing side-by-side.

In the sweet snap, Jinger’s button-embellished, short-sleeved baby blue dress hugs her bump, which she cradles with her right arm, while soon-to-be dad Jeremy sports a dark suit and tie.

Jinger, 24, and Jeremy, 30, announced in January that they are expecting and revealed in April that they will be having a little girl.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” they told PEOPLE. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

Last week, Jinger shared a photo of her nearly 39-week baby bump to Instagram and couldn’t contain her excitement about her upcoming due date.

“Almost there! 👶🏼 Vuolo #38weeks4days,” she wrote. “[Jeremy] and I can’t wait to meet our baby girl! 💕.”