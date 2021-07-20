Jinger Duggar Celebrates 'Sweet' Daughter Felicity's 3rd Birthday with Unicorn-Themed Party 

The former Counting On star also shares 8-month-old daughter Evangeline Jo with husband Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo threw a magical party for daughter Felicity's 3rd birthday on Monday.

The Counting On alum, 27, marked the toddler's birthday with an Instagram post documenting the unicorn-themed celebration, complete with a unicorn tablecloth, cake and blow-up sprinkler in the backyard.

"Ahhh how is she already 3 years old?! Happy birthday, sweet Felicity!" Jinger, who also shares 8-month-old daughter Evangeline Jo with husband Jeremy Vuolo, captioned her post.

"Happy birthday lissy!" Jinger's older sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard commented.

In his own Instagram post, dad Jeremy, 33, shared a photo of his eldest daughter standing in front of a fountain.

"Happy 3rd Birthday to our little princess, Felicity Nicole!" he wrote. "She's got her momma's beauty, love for life, and adventurous spirit, and my love for big meals and lots of sleep."

The Duggar family's show, Counting On, was canceled by TLC last month. The network's decision came amid a criminal case involving Jinger and Jessa's brother Josh Duggar, 33. Following an April arrest, Josh pleaded not guilty to charges relating to child pornography. His trial is set for November.