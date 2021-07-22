Jinger Duggar Calls Sister Jessa Her 'Bestie' as She Congratulates Her on Welcoming Daughter Fern

Jinger, 27, shared a sweet post on her Instagram Story Thursday, tagging both Jessa, 28, and brother-in-law Ben Seewald.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My bestie just welcomed a precious little doll baby!" Jinger wrote atop the post. "Can't wait to meet her!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jinger and Jessa Duggar Credit: Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

Ahead of Fern's arrival, though, Jessa admitted in the first video that she and Ben were still struggling with deciding on the name.

"Ben and I have been sitting on the [sex] here for forever — months and months — and you'd think we'd have a name by now. But it's harder than it seems," she said. "I feel like the more kids you have, the more you've used up, you know, the favorites. And I haven't even always liked the same names from pregnancy to pregnancy. It's kind of changed. I look back on my name list from previous pregnancies and I'm just like, they don't really — none of them are just like, 'Wow.' So I kind of start from scratch. And Ben too."

"[We] think we have a first name, we're struggling with the middle name, we have about five or six different options, so we'll see," she added. "The first two kids were five days old before we settled on a name, which was a long time."

RELATED: Jessa Duggar Welcomes Fourth Child with Husband Ben Seewald

The couple first announced in February that they were expecting their fourth child together after Jessa experienced a pregnancy loss last year.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," they said in a statement at the time.

"The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life!" they continued. "The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

Jessa's baby news comes less than a month after TLC's announcement that the family's reality series, Counting On, had been canceled. In their statement, the network noted that they felt it was "important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."