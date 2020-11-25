The Counting On stars welcomed their second child, daughter Evangeline Jo, on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 11:26 p.m., PEOPLE confirms. She was born weighing 7lbs. and measured 20 inches at the time of birth.

"We’ve got good news! Our baby girl, Evangeline Jo, arrived quickly and safely on Sunday night," Jeremy, 33, told TLCme. "Jinger is recovering very well, enjoying finally being able to hold her little angel."

"Evangeline means 'good news' and Jo is after Jeremy’s middle name, Joseph," added Jinger, 26. "As for Felicity, she is in love with her little sister but has no idea how much sharing is in her future. We are so grateful to God for this beautiful gift!"

In May, the couple, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Felicity, exclusively told PEOPLE that they were expecting another bundle of joy.

“We are so excited,” said Jinger. “Felicity is going to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

Their second baby's arrival comes a year after Jinger and Jeremy suffered a devastating miscarriage in fall 2019.

"The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” Jeremy recalled to PEOPLE. “We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

Added Jinger: “In those times when your faith is tried, you just run to God all the more. We were just praying together, talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us. It was such a hard time, but Jer just really supported me, and it was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty.”

After finding out they were expecting again, the couple was overjoyed. “Having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong, is so exciting,” Jeremy said.

Just a few weeks ahead of her second little girl's arrival, Jinger expressed her excitement about her growing family.